Analysts Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $82.25

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Novartis Price Performance
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
