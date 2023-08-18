Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $10.67

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms have commented on PTVE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $8.25 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $11,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $4,953,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,815,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth $2,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

