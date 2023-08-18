Analysts Set THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target at C$70.25

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THGPF shares. Barclays started coverage on THG in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on THG from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on THG from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Friday. THG has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

