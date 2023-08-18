Analyzing Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of American Vanguard shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of American Vanguard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 103.52 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -0.93 American Vanguard $609.61 million 0.74 $27.40 million $0.40 38.63

This table compares Cibus and American Vanguard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Vanguard has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Vanguard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% American Vanguard 2.02% 3.12% 1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cibus and American Vanguard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A American Vanguard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Vanguard beats Cibus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

