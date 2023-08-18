Analyzing Osisko Development (ODV) and Its Peers

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Osisko Development to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -1.78 Osisko Development Competitors $1.76 billion -$32.98 million -11.22

Osisko Development’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04% Osisko Development Competitors -38.51% -3.81% -1.20%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 734 3025 3850 90 2.43

Osisko Development presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.77%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 262.38%. Given Osisko Development’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Osisko Development rivals beat Osisko Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

