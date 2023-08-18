Andrew Greig Purchases 400,000 Shares of Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greig purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,800.00 ($36,883.12).

Andrew Greig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Andrew Greig acquired 200,000 shares of Elementos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

Elementos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Elementos Company Profile

Elementos Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Spain. The company primarily explores for tin, copper, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Oropesa tin project covering an area of 13 square kilometers located in the Andalucia, Spain. The company also hold 100% interest in Cleveland tin project covering an area of 60 square kilometers located in Tasmania, Australia.

