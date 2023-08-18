Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 705,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.54 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $42,126.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 31.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

