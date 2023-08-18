Annlea Rumfola Sells 14,881 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) insider Annlea Rumfola sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $23,214.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yellow Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of YELL stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Yellow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yellow by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 0.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yellow by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Yellow by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.