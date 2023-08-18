Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

