Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 115 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $249.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.18 and its 200-day moving average is $237.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $262.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.