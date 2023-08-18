Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 327.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after buying an additional 2,326,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,446,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,849,000 after purchasing an additional 595,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

