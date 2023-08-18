Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $32.05 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

