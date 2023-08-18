Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

MJ stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

About ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.