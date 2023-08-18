Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,840,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

