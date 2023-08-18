Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS EFV opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

