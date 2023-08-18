Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,652,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $12,264,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,237,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

