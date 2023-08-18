Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Arch Capital Group worth $99,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,311,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

