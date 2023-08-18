Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $745.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

