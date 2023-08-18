Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $12.21

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $10.57. Arhaus shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 526,401 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Arhaus Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,207 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

