Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ARMP opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.26. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.26.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
