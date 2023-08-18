Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARMP opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.26. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.