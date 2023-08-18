Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

