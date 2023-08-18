Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASBFY opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

