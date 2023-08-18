AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.64. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

