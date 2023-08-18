Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $48.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $486.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.16 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $52,410.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 231.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.