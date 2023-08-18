Atlas Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

