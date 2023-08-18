Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Atreca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCEL. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.06. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

