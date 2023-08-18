AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to C$26.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOCIF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

AOCIF stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

