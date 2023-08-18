AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to C$26.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOCIF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AOCIF
AutoCanada Price Performance
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.