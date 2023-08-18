Aviva plc (AV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 381.10 ($4.83) on Friday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 366.70 ($4.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.70 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of £10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,008.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.90.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($6.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.93) to GBX 532 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 533.67 ($6.77).
In related news, insider Charlotte Jones bought 12,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 392 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,294 ($62,532.03). In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £22,870.50 ($29,012.43). Also, insider Charlotte Jones acquired 12,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,294 ($62,532.03). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
