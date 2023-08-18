Aviva plc (AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on October 12th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2626 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVVIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.60) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.75) to GBX 481 ($6.10) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

