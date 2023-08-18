B. Riley Weighs in on CompoSecure, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CompoSecure in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

CMPO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,421 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $110,542,140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

