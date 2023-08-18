Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 408.40 ($5.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAB

Insider Buying and Selling

Babcock International Group Price Performance

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE bought 6,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £22,260 ($28,237.98). In other Babcock International Group news, insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE bought 6,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £22,260 ($28,237.98). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 79,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £299,198.24 ($379,548.70). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 386.20 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,517.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.11.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.