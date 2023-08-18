Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 408.40 ($5.18).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Shares of BAB opened at GBX 386.20 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,517.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.11.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
