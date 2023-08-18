Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BBY opened at GBX 310.60 ($3.94) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 346.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.53. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 285.20 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 401.20 ($5.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 32,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £99,388.52 ($126,079.56). In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Stephen R. Billingham purchased 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £269.39 ($341.74). Also, insider Leo Quinn purchased 32,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £99,388.52 ($126,079.56). 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

