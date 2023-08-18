BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1002 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BDORY stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.89.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
