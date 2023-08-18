Bank of America Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,000.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $980.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $920.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $843.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $870.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $794.71. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $180,823,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

