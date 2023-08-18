Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.23.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.