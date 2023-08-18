Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3003 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $20.90 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Get Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.