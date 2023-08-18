Barclays Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $101.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.