Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

BBWI opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

