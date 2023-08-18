Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

