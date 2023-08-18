BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $798.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,638 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 99.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 948,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 42.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 289,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 85,820 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

