BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $798.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,638 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
