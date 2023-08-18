BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,618,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,024 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 319,815 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 876,844 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

