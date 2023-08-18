Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
