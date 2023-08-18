Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 183.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 62.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 174.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.43. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

