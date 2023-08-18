Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.29% of Talkspace worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.57 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

