Boston Partners Buys 14,746 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 191,639 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 282,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPAA stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $164,502.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson bought 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $164,502.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

