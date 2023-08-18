Boston Partners Buys New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.