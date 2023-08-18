Boston Partners Buys Shares of 34,253 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,424,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

OFIX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

