Boston Partners Decreases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,171.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

