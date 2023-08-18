Boston Partners Grows Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 265.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

