Boston Partners Has $333,000 Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Astec Industries were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

